Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.70.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$530.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.71. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$10.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

