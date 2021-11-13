Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4,162.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,949 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Autohome by 20.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $38.93 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA cut their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.