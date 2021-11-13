Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 718 ($9.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,283,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 613.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 610.51. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.