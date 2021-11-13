Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 718 ($9.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,283,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 613.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 610.51. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Dividend History for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

