Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 800

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 614.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 611.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

