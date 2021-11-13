Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 800

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 614.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 611.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

