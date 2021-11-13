Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACB. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.