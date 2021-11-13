Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00.

AUPH opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

