Augmedix, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Augmedix in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AUGX opened at $4.02 on Friday. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

