AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. AudioEye updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

In other news, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioEye stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 2,094.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of AudioEye worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

