aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 354,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIFE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

