AtonRa Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $4,226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.34. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.