AtonRa Partners Acquires Shares of 17,551 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after buying an additional 235,322 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 355,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 7.17. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $567,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

