AtonRa Partners Acquires 812 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Seagen were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.07. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $431,039.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,675 shares of company stock valued at $32,804,519. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

