Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002188 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $49,351.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,918,064% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79853182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00071660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

