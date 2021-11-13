Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 808,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.