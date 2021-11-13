Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

AY stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. 440,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 521.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

