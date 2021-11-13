Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after buying an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 233,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atkore by 41,978.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.