ATB Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$103.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$104.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $78.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

