Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

ATRA stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,814 shares of company stock valued at $804,757 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $155,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

