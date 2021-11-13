AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,801 ($114.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £136.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,794.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,443.10. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

