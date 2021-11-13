Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGR. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

