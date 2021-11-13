ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,040.00.

ASOS stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

