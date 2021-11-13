Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Artis REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.