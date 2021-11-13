Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $139.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow’s third-quarter results reflected robust demand for software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in America was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting internet of things capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition are major concerns. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NYSE ARW opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $85.60 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

