Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $56,541.46 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total transaction of $3,766,100.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.80. 473,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,929. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.08 and a 12-month high of $536.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.65.

Arista Networks shares are set to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $453,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

