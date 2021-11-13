Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

TSE:AR opened at C$3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

