Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $78.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ares Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $86.53. 397,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,083. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

