Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

ARDX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,320. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 80,636 shares of company stock valued at $90,953 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ardelyx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1,383.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Ardelyx worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

