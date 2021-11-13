ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,524. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

