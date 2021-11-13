AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.