AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,604 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,874,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

NYSE FLT opened at $241.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.39. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.69 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

