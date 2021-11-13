AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,198 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $806.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.