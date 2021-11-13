AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $189.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

