AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 79.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 122.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

