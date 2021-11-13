AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 74,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MOD opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.63. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

