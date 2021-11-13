Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

