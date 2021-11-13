AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $804.48 Million

Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $804.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $786.00 million to $828.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $749.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 38.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 177,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,241. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $118.61 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

