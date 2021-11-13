AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $115.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin stock opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $963,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.