Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPN. Truist raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

