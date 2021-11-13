Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

