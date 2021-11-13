Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $615.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,056,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 996,992 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

