ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.050-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.480-$2.810 EPS.
NASDAQ ANSS traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.82. 249,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.88 and its 200-day moving average is $355.70. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
