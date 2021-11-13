ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.050-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.480-$2.810 EPS.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.82. 249,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.88 and its 200-day moving average is $355.70. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

