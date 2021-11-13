ankrETH (aEth) Price Tops $4,535.73 on Major Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $133.03 million and approximately $2,185.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for $4,535.73 or 0.07030336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00225717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00087615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

