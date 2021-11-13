Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 211,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,734. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

