Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,362.22 ($43.93).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,891 ($37.77) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,177.26. The stock has a market cap of £39.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,061.50 ($26.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders purchased 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

