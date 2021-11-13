Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of ANDHF opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

