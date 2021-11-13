Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00005620 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $620.99 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,673,413 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

