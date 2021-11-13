Analyzing Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) & BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -105.89% -1,047.13% -15.84% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Zhangmen Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million 5.70 -$11.54 million ($0.45) -2.62 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.43 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioHiTech Global and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.98%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 792.86%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than BioHiTech Global.

Summary

Zhangmen Education beats BioHiTech Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

