Analyzing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -8.95% -2.64% -0.77% LiveWorld 7.31% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MultiPlan and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 4 0 2.80 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan currently has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 114.11%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MultiPlan and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $937.76 million 2.93 -$520.56 million ($0.15) -27.40 LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.96 $370,000.00 $0.01 18.02

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

