Analyzing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chewy and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chewy presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Onion Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 4.50 -$92.49 million $0.02 3,845.50 Onion Global $584.01 million 0.95 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats Onion Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

