Analyzing ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA -36.58% -21.89% -6.62% Amadeus IT Group -11.62% -4.73% -1.50%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ANA and Amadeus IT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amadeus IT Group 2 6 2 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANA and Amadeus IT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $6.87 billion 1.24 -$3.80 billion ($1.37) -3.58 Amadeus IT Group $2.48 billion 12.88 -$714.39 million ($0.73) -97.26

Amadeus IT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANA. Amadeus IT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Amadeus IT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats ANA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment covers air transportation services that include air transportation related operations such as airport passenger, ground handling services and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment handles airline ticketing and travel services. It also plans and markets travel packages that combine air transportation services offered by the ANA Group with lodging and other travel options. The Trade & Retail segment provides aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales, airport retail operations and other businesses related to air transportation. It also imports and sells paper, pulp and food products, imports and exports semiconductors and electronic components, provides adver

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers. The company was founded on October 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

